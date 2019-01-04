Tourists flee Thai holiday islands as storm nears

Home » World

Tens of thousands of tourists have fled some of Thailand’s most popular islands and resort areas as tropical storm Pabuk closes in and threatens to batter the southern part of the kingdom with heavy rains, winds and 7-meter waves.

The islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, packed with holiday-makers during the peak Christmas and New Year season, have emptied out since Wednesday as tourists squeeze onto ferries bound for the southern Thai mainland, with swimming banned and boats set to suspend services.

Pabuk, Thailand’s first tropical storm in the area outside the monsoon season for around 30 years, is poised to hit the two islands as well as neighboring Koh Samui this afternoon.

Packing winds of 104 kilometers per hour, Pabuk is unlikely to intensify into a full-blown typhoon, according to forecasters.

“But we expect waves as high as 5 or 7 meters near the eye of the storm,” Phuwieng Prakammaintara, head of the Thai Meteorological Department, told reporters.

No official evacuation order has been given but tourists are leaving in droves, with those unable to book flights preparing to see out the storm on eerily deserted islands.

“I think the islands are almost empty ... between 30,000 to 50,000 have left since the New Year’s Eve countdown parties,” said Krikkrai Songthanee, Koh Phangan district chief.

The acting mayor of Koh Tao, one of Southeast Asia’s finest diving spots, said boats to Chumphon on the mainland were crammed with tourists, but several thousand guests were still on the island likely to brave the storm.

“It’s difficult to predict the severity of the storm so people should comply with authorities’ recommendations.”

On Koh Samui, a Russian man drowned on Wednesday.

“A family of three went swimming but the strong current caught a 56-year-old man who drowned,” said police captain Boonnam Srinarat.

“Island officials announced the warning and put up the red ‘danger’ flags ... but maybe the family did not think the situation was that serious.”

Bangkok Airways, which has a virtual monopoly on flights to and from the island, canceled all Samui services for today.