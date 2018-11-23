Advanced Search

November 23, 2018

Tower is straighter

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 23, 2018 | Print Edition

The Leaning Tower of Pisa isn’t leaning so much anymore. After more than two decades of efforts to straighten it, engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower has recently recovered 4 centimeters and is in better structural health than predicted. The 12th-century tower reopened to the public in 2001 after being closed for more than a decade. By using hundreds of tons of lead counterweights at the base and extracting soil from under the foundations, engineers initially shaved 43 centimeters off the lean.

