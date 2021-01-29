Treating China as rival ‘a mistake’

Home » World

TREATING China as a “strategic rival” of the United States is a misjudgment that could lead to mistakes, China’s ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum.

In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world’s two biggest economies since Joe Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China’s long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China’s red lines.

“Treating China as a strategic rival and imaginary enemy would be a huge strategic misjudgment,” Cui told the forum that took place late on Wednesday, US time, and yesterday in Beijing.

“To develop any policy on the basis of that would only lead to grave strategic mistakes.”

Cui stressed that China wanted cooperation, not confrontation, and called for both sides to address differences through dialogue. But he also said China would not yield on matters concerning sovereignty and territorial integrity. “China will not back down. We hope the United States will respect China’s core interest and refrain from crossing the red line,” he said.

With the Biden administration expected to take a more multilateral approach to China, Cui warned that a coalition of allies against China could create “new imbalances.” He said China welcomed Biden’s decisions to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization.