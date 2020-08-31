Tributes to a genuine superhero pouring in

Home » World

“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain “what a use of his years.” — Former US President Barack Obama tweeted on Saturday.

“Chadwick was not only a deeply soulful and powerful actor, but he was such a kind, thoughtful, funny and gentle person. He brightened every ones day every time he walked into our hair and makeup trailer or on set with his beautiful smile.” — Scarlett Johansson, who co-starred with Boseman in three Marvel films, said in a statement.

“Mr Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life ... That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game.” — Robert Downey Jr, another Marvel films co-star, said in a tweet.

“There’s a reason (Chadwick Boseman) could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero “for Black kids and for all of our kids.” — Michelle Obama, former first lady, wrote in an Instagram post.

“To honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina @chadwickboseman — I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday August 30, from sunrise to sunset. The two flags will be removed at sunset and will be presented to Mr Boseman’s family at the appropriate time.” — Henry McMaster, governor of South Carolina, said on Twitter.

“A great human being, who while silently suffering with terminal cancer, still used his talent to be a vessel, which he would with that God given gift, inspire, encourage and motivate a people and the entire world to be better someones, a better place for everyone, to get us all to a higher ground. Please let us love on his Dear Wife and Family. Wakanda Forever!!!” — legendary black musician Stevie Wonder said in a statement.