Trudeau flak jacket ‘a worrying sign’

The main rivals to Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a threat that forced him to wear a bulletproof vest at a campaign rally on Saturday was a concerning sign for the country’s democracy ahead of the October 21 federal election.

Trudeau arrived 90 minutes late to a rally outside Toronto wearing bulky protection under his shirt, after he had received a security threat, Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.

It’s “very upsetting to hear that Justin Trudeau had to wear a bulletproof vest tonight at a campaign event,” Andrew Scheer, leader of the Conservative Party, said late on Saturday. “Threats of violence against political leaders have absolutely no place in our democracy.”

Scheer is Trudeau’s main rival ahead of the vote, and the two are in a statistical tie nationally, according to polls. But the left-leaning New Democrats are gaining and could end up with the balance of power.

“Any threat made against Justin Trudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us. No matter how you vote or believe, no one should face threats of violence,” Jagmeet Singh, NDP leader, said.

Trudeau was to go ahead with plans to campaign in the city of York, north of Toronto, yesterday, said a Liberal official who declined to be named given the sensitivity of the situation.

On Saturday, Trudeau still plunged into the crowd to shake hands and pose for photos as he usually does but unlike in the past he was surrounded by bodyguards.