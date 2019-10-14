The story appears on
Page A11
October 14, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Trudeau flak jacket ‘a worrying sign’
The main rivals to Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a threat that forced him to wear a bulletproof vest at a campaign rally on Saturday was a concerning sign for the country’s democracy ahead of the October 21 federal election.
Trudeau arrived 90 minutes late to a rally outside Toronto wearing bulky protection under his shirt, after he had received a security threat, Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.
It’s “very upsetting to hear that Justin Trudeau had to wear a bulletproof vest tonight at a campaign event,” Andrew Scheer, leader of the Conservative Party, said late on Saturday. “Threats of violence against political leaders have absolutely no place in our democracy.”
Scheer is Trudeau’s main rival ahead of the vote, and the two are in a statistical tie nationally, according to polls. But the left-leaning New Democrats are gaining and could end up with the balance of power.
“Any threat made against Justin Trudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us. No matter how you vote or believe, no one should face threats of violence,” Jagmeet Singh, NDP leader, said.
Trudeau was to go ahead with plans to campaign in the city of York, north of Toronto, yesterday, said a Liberal official who declined to be named given the sensitivity of the situation.
On Saturday, Trudeau still plunged into the crowd to shake hands and pose for photos as he usually does but unlike in the past he was surrounded by bodyguards.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.