Trump, Iran trade barbs as threat of war looms

Home » World

The United States President Donald Trump warned Iran early yesterday not to threaten the US again or it’ll face its “official end,” shortly after a rocket landed near the US embassy in Baghdad overnight.

Iran’s foreign minister quickly responded in kind on Twitter with his own message: #NeverThreatenAnIranian.

Trump’s tweet comes after he seemingly sought to soften his tone on Iran following days of heightened tension sparked by his administration’s sudden deployment of bombers and an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf over so-called threats.

In the time since officials in the United Arab Emirates allege four oil tankers sustained damage in a sabotage attack. Yemeni rebels launched a drone attack on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia. US diplomats relayed a warning that commercial airlines could be misidentified by Iran and attacked, something dismissed by Tehran.

All these tensions are the culmination of Trump’s decision a year ago to pull the US out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. And while both Washington and Tehran say they don’t seek war, many worry any miscalculation at this fraught moment could spiral out of control.

Katyusha rocket

The tweet from Trump early yesterday came just hours after a Katyusha rocket fell in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone near the statue of the Unknown Soldier, less than a mile from the US embassy, causing no injuries. Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasoul said that the rocket was believed to have been fired from east Baghdad and the area is home to Shiite militias.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran,” Trump tweeted. “Never threaten the United States again!”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted his own message yesterday on Twitter, saying Trump had been “goaded” into “genocidal taunts.” Zarif namechecked both Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan as two historical leaders that Persia outlasted.

“Iranians have stood tall for a millennia while aggressors all gone,” he wrote. He ended it with: “Try respect — it works!”

Meanwhile, the US Navy’s 5th Fleet on Sunday announced it would begin “enhanced security patrols” in international waters with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.