September 10, 2020

Trump for a Nobel?

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 September 10, 2020 | Print Edition

A NORWEGIAN lawmaker has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the second time he has put forward the US president for the honor. Thousands of people are eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, including members of parliaments and governments, university professors and past laureates. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides on the award, declined to comment.

World
﻿

 

﻿