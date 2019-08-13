Trump offering Britain a soft post-Brexit cushion

Home » World

US President Donald Trump wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union that Washington will support with a US-UK free trade agreement, John Bolton, US security adviser, told British officials yesterday.

As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union on October 31, its biggest geopolitical shift since World War II, many diplomats expect London to become increasingly reliant on the United States.

Bolton, in London for two days of talks with British officials, is seeking an improved US-British relationship with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after sometimes tense ties between Trump and Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.

Bolton’s message is the US will help cushion Britain’s exit from the EU with a free trade agreement being negotiated by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his British counterpart, Liz Truss.

A Trump administration official said Trump “wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union” and that a trade deal would help Britain.

Trump had wanted to work with the May government on a deal but her government “didn’t want do it. This government does,” the official said.