Trump paid no taxes in 10 of last 15 years

US President Donald Trump paid just US$750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing tax-return data.

Trump dismissed the report as “fake news.” The Times said the Republican president also paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years through 2017, despite receiving US$427.4 million through 2018 from his reality television program and other endorsement and licensing deals.

The Times reported that Trump was able to minimize his tax bill by reporting heavy losses across his business empire. It said he claimed US$47.4 million in losses in 2018, despite saying he had income of at least US$434.9 million in a financial disclosure that year.

During the first two years of his presidency, Trump relied on business tax credits to reduce his tax obligations. The Times said US$9.7 million worth of business investment credits that were submitted after Trump requested an extension to file his taxes allowed him to offset his obligations and pay just US$750 each in 2016 and 2017.

He also reportedly took tax deductions on residences, aircraft and US$70,000 in hairstyling for television appearances.

Trump was currently embroiled in a decade-long Internal Revenue Service audit over a US$72.9 million tax refund he claimed after declaring large losses. If the IRS rules against him in that audit, he could have to pay over US$100 million, according to the newspaper.

The president could also face mounting financial pressure in the years ahead. The tax records show he’s carrying a total of US$421 million in loans and debt that are primarily due within four years. Most of that debt comes from the Doral golf resort in Florida (US$125 million) and Trump’s Washington hotel (US$160 million), two properties that the Times said are struggling financially.

The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, came little more than a month before the November 3 election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Biden’s campaign team posted a tweet that simply stated how much federal income tax had been paid by teachers (US$7,239), firefighters (US$5,283) and nurses (US$10,216) — groups that have been hit hard by the pandemic or the West Coast wildfires.