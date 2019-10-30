Trump says Baghdadi’s No. 2 killed

Home » World

US President Donald Trump said yesterday the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State’s slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been “terminated.”

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot — Now he is also Dead!” Trump tweeted.

Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.

A top Kurdish official said Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, Baghdadi’s spokesman and right hand man, was killed on Sunday in a separate raid in the village of Ain Al-Baydah.

It was unclear if that was the person Trump was referring to in his tweet.

Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led SDF, had said on Twitter that al-Muhajir was targeted in what he described as a “coordinated operation between SDF intelligence and the US army.” That raid was carried out a day after the US commandos stormed Baghdadi’s hideout in the northwestern Syria.

The Islamic State founder detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three children, as he was being chased into a dead-end tunnel, according to the US.