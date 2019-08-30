The story appears on
Page A10
August 30, 2019
Trump says US troops will stay in Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump said yesterday the US troop levels in Afghanistan were being reduced to 8,600 but that American forces would remain in the country even if Washington reaches an agreement with the Taliban to end the 18-year war.
“Oh yeah, you have to keep a presence,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News radio. “We’re going to keep a presence there. We’re reducing that presence very substantially and we’re going to always have a presence. We’re going to have high intelligence.”
Trump said the US force level in Afghanistan was being reduced to 8,600 “and then we make a determination as to what happens.” Some 14,000 US service members are currently in Afghanistan.
The Taliban said on Wednesday it was close to a “final agreement” that would see US forces withdraw in exchange for a pledge that the country would not become a haven for other Islamist militant groups.
“We hope to have good news soon for our Muslim, independence-seeking nation,” Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha said.
Both US and Taliban negotiators have reported progress in their talks in recent weeks, raising the prospect of an end to the conflict.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for peace in Afghanistan, was due to travel from Doha to Kabul this week for a meeting with Afghan leaders.
On Wednesday, the top US military officer, Marine General Joseph Dunford, told reporters that it was too early to talk about the future of the US counterterrorism forces in Afghanistan.
