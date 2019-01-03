Trump says always happy to chat with Kim

Home » World

US President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to another summit with Kim Jong Un, after the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea said Pyongyang could change its approach to nuclear talks if Washington persists with sanctions.

“I also look forward to meeting with Chairman Kim who realizes so well that North Korea possesses great economic potential!” Trump said in a brief tweet Tuesday.

The two leaders made global headlines with an unprecedented summit in Singapore in June, where they signed a vaguely-worded pledge on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

But progress has since stalled with the two sides disagreeing over what the declaration means, and the pace of US-DPRK negotiations has slowed, with meetings and visits canceled at short notice.

DPRK is demanding relief from the multiple sanctions imposed on it over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, and has condemned US insistence on its nuclear disarmament as “gangster-like.”

Speculation of a second Trump-Kim summit has ebbed and flowed, with the US president saying that he hoped it would take place early this year.

But a proposed visit by Kim to Seoul before the end of December did not materialize.

Culminating in late 2017, DPRK carried out six atomic blasts and launched rockets capable of reaching the entire US mainland, but has carried out no such tests for more than a year. In his New Year speech Kim called for the sanctions to be eased.

He said DPRK had declared “we would neither make and test nuclear weapons any longer nor use and proliferate them,” and urged the US to take “corresponding practical actions.”

If Washington instead continues with the measures, he added, “we may be compelled to find a new way for defending the sovereignty of the country and the supreme interests of the state.”

He was willing to meet Trump at any time, he said.

Kim’s remarks were “apparently designed to revive the momentum of the negotiations,” South Korea’s centrist Hankook Ilbo newspaper said in an editorial yesterday.

But he was also “signaling that he would never be pushed around,” it added.

Joshua Pollack of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies tweeted that Kim was insisting “the onus is now on the US to deliver.”