Trump talks of ‘incredible’ progress with DPRK

US President Donald Trump said yesterday plans were being made for his second summit with Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and he thinks “incredible” progress has been made in talks with Pyongyang.

“Well it is happening and we’re setting that up right now,” Trump told reporters at the White House after announcing the resignation of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

He said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had very good talks with Kim over the weekend and that three or four locations were being considered for the two leaders’ next summit. “Timing won’t be too far away,” he said.