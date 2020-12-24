Trump threat to torpedo relief package

Home » World

US President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed.

Trump assailed the bipartisan US$900 billion package in a video he tweeted out on Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign the legislation. He called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from US$600 to US$2,000 for individuals and US$4,000 for couples.

Railing against a range of provisions in the bill, including for foreign aid, he told lawmakers to “get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

Trump did not specifically vow to veto the bill, and there may be enough support for the legislation in congress to override him if he does. But if Trump were to upend the sprawling legislation, the consequences would be severe, including no federal aid to struggling Americans and small businesses, and no additional resources to help with vaccine distribution. In addition, because lawmakers linked the relief bill to an overarching funding measure, the government would shut down on December 29.

The relief was part of a hard-fought compromise bill that includes US$1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits and about US$4 billion to help other nations provide a COVID-19 vaccine for their people.

Lawmakers spent months in a stalemate over pandemic relief funds, even as COVID-19 cases soared across the country. Democrats had pushed for higher payments to Americans, but compromised with Republicans to allow a deal to proceed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi all but dared Trump’s Republican allies in congress to meet the president’s demand for far higher payments. “At last, the President has agreed to US$2,000. Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!,” Pelosi tweeted.