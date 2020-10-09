Trump to cut visas to protect local jobs

Home » World

The Trump administration has announced plans to sharply limit visas for skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

US Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said new rules for the H1-B program will restrict who can obtain a work visa and will impose additional salary requirements on companies seeking to hire foreign workers.

Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said about one-third of the people who have applied for H1-B visas in recent years would be denied under the new rules, which also will include limits on the number of specialty occupations available under the program.

President Donald Trump in June issued an order temporarily suspending the H-1B program until the end of the year.

The new rules reflect a broader effort by his administration to curb both legal and illegal immigration, an issue important to Trump’s base.

A new requirement that employers pay higher prevailing wages to foreign workers will take effect in the coming days, reflecting the need to help the job market recover from the coronavirus shutdown, said Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella.

“With millions of Americans looking for work, as the economy continues its recovery, immediate action is needed to guard against the risk lower-cost foreign labor can pose to the well-being of US workers,” Pizzella said.

The H-1B program was created under President George HW Bush to help companies fill specialized jobs as the tech sector began to boom.