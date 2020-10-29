Trump vows ‘best’ stimulus after election

Home » World

US President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that a coronavirus economic relief deal would likely come after the presidential election on November 3, with the White House unable to bridge differences with Republicans and democrats in the Senate.

“After the election we’ll get the best stimulus package you’ve ever seen,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump and Democrat House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi have traded blame for the impasse over another large stimulus package worth around US$2 trillion to help Americans weather the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll always talk about it because our people should get it, the stimulus, but Nancy Pelosi is only interested in bailing out badly run, crime-ridden Democrat cities and states,” Trump said.

Pelosi in turn pointed to the assertion by Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows on Sunday that the administration was not going to control the pandemic. “The White House and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell have resisted, and on Sunday, Mark Meadows told us why,” she said in a letter to Democratic House members.

“The President’s words only have meaning if he can get Mitch McConnell to take his hand off the pause button,” Pelosi wrote.

Pelosi, the top elected Democrat, led the House to pass a US$3 trillion coronavirus relief bill in May, but Republicans who control the Senate balked at another large bill. They pushed a much smaller measure, which failed, then left Washington after confirming Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court.

The White House has said aid to state and local governments has been the main sticking point in the talks, while Democrats also cited the lack of a nationwide coronavirus testing plan.

Infections are surging in the US and 36 of 50 states have seen an increase for at least two weeks in a row. Deaths have also more than doubled in seven states.

On Monday, Pelosi’s spokesman said she hoped an agreement could be reached before November 3. But the White House is tamping down expectations for a major package before the vote.