The story appears on
Page A10
June 28, 2019
Tunisia suicide attacks
Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces struck Tunisia’s capital yesterday, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least eight people. One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district in Tunis near the French embassy shortly before 11am, apparently targeting a police patrol. One of the officers died from his injuries and another was injured along with three bystanders. At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city. Four officers were hospitalized with injuries. Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks.
