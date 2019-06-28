Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

June 28, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Tunisia suicide attacks

Source: AP | 00:15 UTC+8 June 28, 2019 | Print Edition

Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces struck Tunisia’s capital yesterday, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least eight people. One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district in Tunis near the French embassy shortly before 11am, apparently targeting a police patrol. One of the officers died from his injuries and another was injured along with three bystanders. At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city. Four officers were hospitalized with injuries. Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿