Turkey and Russia step on the gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have met in Istanbul to mark the completion of a key phase of a natural gas pipeline.

The two leaders are marking the finalization of the offshore part of TurkStream’s two lines that will carry natural gas from Russia to Turkey.

The lines are expected to supply Russian gas to European markets through Turkish territories. Together the two 930-kilometer lines via the Black Sea will carry 31.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

The two undersea lines will link Anapa in Russia to Kiyikoy in Turkey at a depth of some 2 kilometers.

Putin and Erdogan watched via video link in Istanbul as the last section was welded and laid into the sea by a vessel.

Putin said he believed TurkStream and the Akkuyu nuclear power station would become “clear symbols of the growing development of Russia and Turkey’s multi-faceted partnership.”

The onshore section of the pipeline in Turkey still needs to be built and TurkStream expects the gas to start being pumped at the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, Ankara and Moscow have agreed terms on the delivery of S-400 missiles in a deal that had alarmed NATO member Turkey’s Western allies.

Both leaders also reaffirmed their goal to lift annual bilateral trade volumes to US$100 billion, which Putin said was the same as between Russia and China.