Turkey firm on Kurd rebels as US quits Syria

Turkey said yesterday it is working with the United States to coordinate the withdrawal of American forces but remains “determined” to clear US-allied Kurdish fighters from northeastern Syria.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that “if Turkey says it will enter, it will,” in comments carried by private DHA news agency.

For weeks, Turkey has been threatening to launch a new offensive against the Kurdish fighters, who partnered with the US to drive the Islamic State group out of much of northern and eastern Syria. Ankara views the Kurdish forces as terrorists because of their links to an insurgent group inside Turkey.

US President Donald Trump announced the planned withdrawal of US forces after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this month.

The minister also said Ankara and Washington have agreed to complete a road map on the northern Syrian town of Manbij until the US withdraws. Under the June deal, Kurdish forces would leave Manbij, in the western Euphrates valley, but delays have infuriated Turkey.

“It is crucial that the US doesn’t appear as not having kept its promises,” Cavusoglu said.

He argued Turkey has the “strength to neutralize” IS on its own and criticized France, which has promised to stay in Syria despite the US decision.

He warned it would not benefit France if it was staying in Syria to protect the YPG, the main Kurdish militia in Syria.

Erdogan, speaking to reporters in Ankara, said Turkey was taking into account Trump’s announcement on Syria rather than French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision. The future of the international coalition against IS, which includes Turkey, the US and France, remains unclear.

The Turkish president also announced that a delegation was heading to Moscow and that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey has been negotiating on behalf of the Syrian opposition with Russia and Iran, which support the Syrian government, as part of efforts to end the nearly eight-year civil war.

A top Russian official says Moscow expects a hotline between Russia and the US military will be kept in place despite the impending US withdrawal.

Trump announced last week the US will withdraw all its 2,000 forces in Syria, a move that will leave control of the oil-rich eastern third of Syria up for grabs.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryakov said yesterday it would be a “big mistake” to dismantle a hotline that Russia and the US use to prevent potential clashes in Syria, pending the US withdrawal.