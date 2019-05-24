The story appears on
May 24, 2019
Tusker-hunting ban off
Botswana’s government says it has lifted its ban on elephant hunting, a decision that is likely to bring protests from wildlife protection groups. The southern African nation is home to more elephants than any other country, with an estimated 130,000. The government’s statement posted on social media says the change comes after consultations with stakeholders. It says that hunting will resume “in an orderly and ethical manner.” The hunting ban had been in effect since 2014.
