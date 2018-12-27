Two Koreas in celebration of transport links

Home » World

THE two Koreas have held a groundbreaking ceremony for reconnecting and repairing roads and railways across the divided peninsula, with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea calling on South Korea to push through joint projects despite sanctions on Pyongyang.

The connection of railways and roads is among a series of measures aimed at improving bilateral ties agreed upon in September by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the DPRK’s leader Kim Jong Un.

Seoul stressed that the ceremony would not herald the start of actual work on reconnecting and modernizing links between the two Koreas — which remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended without a peace treaty.

A South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman described it as a mere “expression of a commitment,” adding that construction would depend on “progress on the DPRK’s denuclearization and circumstances concerning sanctions.”

But the DPRK’s top railway official Kim Yun Hyok reiterated Pyongyang’s stance that South Korea stop toeing the US line on maintaining sanctions until it gives up its nuclear weapons.

If South Korea “keeps looking around to check someone’s mood and continues wavering, reunification would never be achieved,” Kim said during the ceremony at the Panmun railway station in the DPRK’s border city of Kaesong.

Moments later, some 10 delegates from both South Korea and the DPRK lined up along the railroad and pulled yellow levers to link up the railway tracks in a symbolic gesture.

There were concerns that the train and other materials brought into the DPRK for the ceremony could breach various sanctions imposed on the isolated regime over its nuclear weapons, but the UN Security Council reportedly granted a waiver for the event.

The two sides wrapped up their joint railway and road inspections for the projects this month.

South Korea has set aside some US$620,000 for the endeavor.

Following a rapid rapprochement earlier this year that culminated in a historic summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, progress has stalled with both sides accusing each other of dragging their feet and acting in bad faith.

Trump said on Monday that he was “looking forward” to his second summit with Kim, which Washington says may take place early next year.

He tweeted the statement after he was briefed by Stephen Biegun, the US special representative on the DPRK, who wrapped up a three-day trip to Seoul on Saturday.

Senior transport officials from Russia, China and Mongolia attended yesterday’s ceremony in the hope that the Korean Peninsula could one day link up with Europe via the Trans-Siberian Railway and through China and Mongolia.

But experts say the DPRK’s transport infrastructure is so dilapidated that it could take decades and absorb billions of dollars to modernize and connect roads and railways across its borders.