September 20, 2019
U2 to bring dash of Dublin to Mumbai
Irish rockers U2 have announced they are to play their first-ever concert in India, wrapping up the band’s Joshua Tree Tour 2019 in the coastal megacity of Mumbai on December 15.
India has in recent years seen an increase in big international acts touring there, with Beyonce, Shakira, Coldplay, Demi Lovato and Bryan Adams playing to packed venues.
Bassist Adam Clayton said he was “looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai” while frontman Bono evoked India and Ireland’s common struggles for independence from Britain.
“We have the same colors in the flag, our tiny little nation. Mahatma Gandhi commented on the struggle for Irish independence and warned against the violent struggle,” Bono told Rolling Stone India. The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 kicks off in Auckland on November 8.
