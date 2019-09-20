Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

September 20, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

U2 to bring dash of Dublin to Mumbai

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 September 20, 2019 | Print Edition

Irish rockers U2 have announced they are to play their first-ever concert in India, wrapping up the band’s Joshua Tree Tour 2019 in the coastal megacity of Mumbai on December 15.

India has in recent years seen an increase in big international acts touring there, with Beyonce, Shakira, Coldplay, Demi Lovato and Bryan Adams playing to packed venues.

Bassist Adam Clayton said he was “looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai” while frontman Bono evoked India and Ireland’s common struggles for independence from Britain.

“We have the same colors in the flag, our tiny little nation. Mahatma Gandhi commented on the struggle for Irish independence and warned against the violent struggle,” Bono told Rolling Stone India. The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 kicks off in Auckland on November 8.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿