UK PM denies favoring businesswoman

Home » World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied wrongdoing yesterday over his links to an American businesswoman who allegedly received money and favorable treatment because of their friendship during his time as mayor of London.

Asked during a BBC interview about his ties to tech entrepreneur and model Jennifer Arcuri, Johnson sought to suggest that political motivations were behind the decision on Friday by the Greater London Authority to refer a conduct matter to a police watchdog agency.

The matter arose from a Sunday Times report saying Arcuri was given 126,000 pounds (US$155,000) in public money and privileged access to trade missions to the United States, Israel and Asia that Johnson led as mayor, even though her fledgling business had not yet met eligibility requirements for such trips.

“Everything was done in accordance with the code ... and everything was done with full propriety,” Johnson said yesterday. When pressed again, Johnson added: “There was no interest to declare.”

The scandal worsened yesterday as Johnson’s Conservative Party was opening its annual party conference in Manchester following a tumultuous week, with the Supreme Court declaring Johnson’s attempt to suspend Parliament illegal.