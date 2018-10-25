UK authority warns ‘no deal Brexit’ will backfire

Home » World

Companies will suffer and criminals could benefit from the inevitable border disruption that will ensue if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, the country’s public spending watchdog said yesterday.

With just five months to go to Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to reach a deal with Brussels and both sides have stepped up preparations for the possibility there will not be one.

In its report, “The UK border: preparedness for EU exit,” the National Audit Office said there was not enough time to put fully effective border operations in place for a no-deal Brexit by March 29 and businesses would pay the price.

“Government has openly accepted the border will be sub-optimal if there is no deal,” said NAO head Amyas Morse.

“It is not clear what sub-optimal means in practice, or how long this will last. But what is clear is that businesses and individuals who are reliant on the border running smoothly will pay the price.”

The NAO said businesses did not have enough time to make the changes that would be needed if the UK leaves without a deal.

“Key ports and suppliers need reasonable certainty before making significant investments in infrastructure, people, systems or processes,” it said.