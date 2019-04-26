UK govt hopes 4th time lucky for Brexit

Home » World

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government wants to get her thrice-defeated Brexit deal approved by parliament before the new European parliament opens in July, her de-facto deputy, David Lidington, said yesterday.

Lidington, Cabinet office minister, said the timing was heavily dependent on how talks progressed with the opposition Labour Party on finding a consensus for a deal but said the issue could not drag on.

“(I) can’t give you an exact time. It depends in a large part on how conversations with the Labour Party are going,” Lidington said in Glasgow where he was attending a cybersecurity conference.

“I don’t want to set a rigid dateline because that starts to create its own inflexibilities but I don’t think this can be allowed to drift for much longer. Really we need to get this done before the new European Parliament comes in, in July this year.”

May’s spokesman said working groups from both sides were pressing on with the talks this week, including a meeting to discuss financial services on Wednesday. Lidington said talks had been productive and workmanlike.

Britain is mired in political chaos after parliament rejected three times the withdrawal deal negotiated by May and other EU leaders, and it is still unclear when or even if the country will leave the bloc.

The EU has postponed the planned divorce date from March to give May until October 31 to persuade parliament to approve the terms of the country’s exit.

She has said she hopes Britain can leave before the country has to take part in elections for the European Parliament in late May.

But the timetable for doing so is very tight.