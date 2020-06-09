UK imposes mandatory quarantine for arrivals

Home » World

Britain introduced a two-week quarantine yesterday for most people arriving from abroad to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, sparking condemnation from the ailing aviation sector, which claims it could cost tens of thousands of jobs.

British residents and overseas visitors will have to comply with the 14-day self-isolation rules or face a 1,000 pounds (US$1,250) fine or prosecution.

Critics question why Britain, which has been hardest hit by COVID-19 in Europe and is only gradually easing a lockdown, is inflicting more pain on hotels and airlines by reducing travel from countries with fewer virus cases.

British Airways and budget carriers EasyJet and Ryanair have launched joint legal proceedings against the government over what a “disproportionate and unfair” step.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary told Sky News television yesterday the plan was “useless” and unenforceable, and said it would “devastate thousands of jobs in British tourism.”

Rules make sense

The chief executive of London’s Heathrow, John Holland-Kaye, told the City AM newspaper it could lead to the loss of potentially 25,000 jobs at his airport — a third of staff.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News the new rules made sense because “the proportion of infections that come from abroad increases” as Britain’s own caseload drops.

“We’ve got to take an approach that starts with caution.”

To enter Britain by plane, train, road or sea, travellers must provide details of their journey and the address where they will self-isolate. How the quarantine will be implemented differs between Britain’s devolved nations, and the measures will be assessed every three weeks.

Exemptions are being made in several cases — including for lorry drivers, “essential” health care workers and people travelling from Ireland who have been there for at least two weeks.

Britain’s official death toll is 40,542 — second after the US.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told sceptical lawmakers in parliament last week the measure was “backed by the science, supported by the public, and essential to save lives.”

But main opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called it a “blunt instrument.”

“Weeks ago other countries put quarantine in and we didn’t, now as everybody’s lifting it we are putting it in,” he told LBC radio, adding he would prefer testing within airports.