UK listeria deaths

August 2, 2019

Source: Agencies | 00:08 UTC+8 August 2, 2019 | Print Edition

Another person has died in a listeria outbreak in the UK caused by eating contaminated food in the hospital, bringing the total number of deaths to six, Public Health England said yesterday. The individual who died at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in southern England was one of nine confirmed cases, the public health agency said. The outbreak has been linked to sandwiches and salads at seven hospitals around the country.

