The story appears on
Page A9
August 2, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
UK listeria deaths
Another person has died in a listeria outbreak in the UK caused by eating contaminated food in the hospital, bringing the total number of deaths to six, Public Health England said yesterday. The individual who died at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in southern England was one of nine confirmed cases, the public health agency said. The outbreak has been linked to sandwiches and salads at seven hospitals around the country.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.