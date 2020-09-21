UK to impose harsh fines in fight against pandemic

Home » World

Britons who refuse to self-isolate to stop the spread of the coronavirus could face fines of up to 10,000 pounds (US$13,000) under new regulations announced on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week Britain was seeing a second wave of COVID-19, and introduced new restrictions for millions of people across northwest, northern and central England.

In a further measure announced late Saturday, he said that from September 28 people will be legally obliged to self-isolate if they test positive or are told to by the National Health Service tracing program.

“The best way we can fight this virus is by everyone following the rules and self-isolating if they’re at risk of passing on the coronavirus,” Johnson said in an official statement.

“And so nobody underestimates just how important this is, new regulations will mean you are legally obliged to do so if you have the virus or have been asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace.”

The new fines start at 1,000 pounds — in line with breaking quarantine after international travel — and rise to 10,000 pounds for repeat offences and the worst breaches, including businesses that threaten self-isolating staff with redundancy.