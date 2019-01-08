UK’s ‘farcical’ Brexit test drive mocked

Home » World

A CONVOY of nearly 90 trucks rolled through the southeast English countryside to Britain’s main port to continental Europe yesterday in a government test-run for a potentially chaotic Brexit that was mocked as a farce by opponents of the split.

Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to force her Brexit deal through parliament but lawmakers are expected to reject it. If so, business chiefs and investors fear the world’s fifth-largest economy will leave the European Union on March 29 without an agreement on their future relationship.

May’s government has repeatedly warned that a no deal will lead to severe economic disruption, and yesterday’s exercise was part of preparations to ensure essential supplies can keep flowing through Dover, Europe’s busiest ferry port.

The transport ministry said it was testing Manston airfield as a holding facility for lorries on Kent roads in the event of disruption at the border.

Setting off from Manston, 87 trucks drove the 32 kilometers to Dover and back. They then drove again to Dover. Hiring the lorries cost 48,950 pounds (US$62,484).

The “war game” was criticized by lawmakers as a waste of time and money and mocked as “a fake traffic jam ... to show the EU we are ready for no deal.”

“Less than a hundred lorries is a drop in the ocean compared to the more than 10,000 that go to the channel ports every day,” said Charlie Elphicke, a Conservative lawmaker for Dover.

Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat lawmaker who wants another referendum on EU membership, said the truck journey was “a taxpayer-funded farce.” The Road Haulage Association said the trial was too little, too late.