UN says COVID-19 pandemic may drive more kids into child labor

The world has marked the first rise in child labor in two decades and the coronavirus crisis threatens to push millions more youngsters toward the same fate, the United Nations said yesterday.

In a joint report, the International Labour Organization and the UN children’s agency UNICEF said the number in child labor stood at 160 million at the start of 2020. That’s an increase of 8.4 million in four years.

The hike began before the pandemic hit and marks a dramatic reversal of a downward trend that had seen child labor numbers shrink by 94 million between year 2000 and 2016, the report said.

Just as the COVID-19 crisis was beginning to pick up steam, nearly one in 10 children globally were stuck in child labor, with sub-Saharan Africa the worst affected.

While the percentage of children in child labor remained the same as in 2016, population growth meant that the numbers rose significantly. And the pandemic risks worsening the situation significantly, the agencies said.

They warned that unless urgent action is taken to help ballooning numbers of families plunging into poverty, nearly 50 million more children could be forced into child labor over the next two years.

“We are losing ground in the fight to end child labor,” UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore told reporters, stressing that “the COVID-19 crisis is making a bad situation even worse.”

“Now, well into a second year of global lockdowns, school closures, economic disruptions, and shrinking national budgets, families are forced to make heart-breaking choices.”

If the latest projections of poverty increases due to the pandemic materialize, another 9 million children will be pushed into child labor by the end of 2022, the report said.

But statistic modeling shows that number could potentially be more than five times higher, according to UNICEF statistics specialist Claudia Cappa, who co-authored the report.

“If social protection coverage slips from the current levels ... as a result of austerity measures and other factors, the number of children falling into child labour can go up 46 million,” she said.

The report, which is published every four years, showed that children aged between five and 11 accounted for over half of the global figure.

Boys were significantly more likely to be affected, accounting for 97 of the 160 million children toiling in child labor at the start of 2020.

But the gender gap narrows by half when household chores performed for at least 21 hours per week are counted, the report said.

Particularly concerning, perhaps, was the significant increase seen in children between the five and 17 who are doing so-called hazardous work, which is deemed to affect a child’s development, education or health.

This can include toiling in dangerous industries, like mining or with heavy machinery, and working for more than 43 hours a week, which makes schooling next to impossible.

A full 79 million children were considered to be doing such hazardous work at the start of 2020, up 6.5 million from four years earlier, the report showed.