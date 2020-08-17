The story appears on
Page A10
August 17, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
US, Canada extend virus travel ban
The United States and Canada are set to approve another extension to a ban on non-essential travel as several major states struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak, sources in both nations said.
The monthlong ban which does not cover trade was first imposed in March and has been rolled over several times as COVID-19 cases in the United States spike. The current restrictions run out on August 21.
A US official briefed on the matter said the measures are set to be extended another 30 days and could last several more months depending on the progression of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 165,000 Americans.
In Ottawa, a Canadian source familiar with government thinking confirmed the two nations planned to announce the border restrictions would remain until September 21. The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The premiers of several major Canadian provinces say they want to keep out US tourists until there is clear evidence the coronavirus outbreak south of the border is under control.
A July 17 poll by Ipsos-Reid said 85 percent of Canadians think the land border should stay closed until at least the end of 2020.
Last month Canada tightened its rules for foreign travelers who must transit to get to Alaska after several US citizens were fined for making detours to sightsee.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.