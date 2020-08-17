US, Canada extend virus travel ban

Home » World

The United States and Canada are set to approve another extension to a ban on non-essential travel as several major states struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak, sources in both nations said.

The monthlong ban which does not cover trade was first imposed in March and has been rolled over several times as COVID-19 cases in the United States spike. The current restrictions run out on August 21.

A US official briefed on the matter said the measures are set to be extended another 30 days and could last several more months depending on the progression of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 165,000 Americans.

In Ottawa, a Canadian source familiar with government thinking confirmed the two nations planned to announce the border restrictions would remain until September 21. The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The premiers of several major Canadian provinces say they want to keep out US tourists until there is clear evidence the coronavirus outbreak south of the border is under control.

A July 17 poll by Ipsos-Reid said 85 percent of Canadians think the land border should stay closed until at least the end of 2020.

Last month Canada tightened its rules for foreign travelers who must transit to get to Alaska after several US citizens were fined for making detours to sightsee.