US Congress approves raising debt limit

Home » World

THE US Congress on Tuesday approved raising the federal government’s debt limit by US$2.5 trillion, to about US$31.4 trillion, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign and avert an unprecedented default.

The passage follows a months-long standoff between Democrats and Republicans, with the latter seeking to force Biden’s party to raise the debt limit from the current US$28.9 trillion level, generating fodder for attack ads during the 2022 congressional elections.

A deal last week between Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, set the stage for Tuesday’s vote, bypassing normal Senate rules requiring at least 60 of the chamber’s 100 members to agree to advance most legislation. The Senate passed the bill earlier in a partisan 50-49 vote.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the bill in a 221-209 vote.

Schumer said the increase would cover the government’s needs into 2023, through the November 8 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

Under the unusual deal worked out by Schumer and McConnell, and approved by both chambers last week, legislation raising the debt ceiling could be passed this one time in the Senate by a simple majority, which meant Democrats could get it through on their own.

In the House, Republican Representative Jodey Arrington said he was disappointed that McConnell had agreed to the deal. The country’s debt level was at its highest since World War II and “we ain’t in a war,” Arrington said.

The committee’s chairman, Democrat Jim McGovern, responded: “I don’t normally have many nice things to say about Mitch McConnell, but I do think he understands that ... not to allow this to go forward, it would be ruinous to our economy.”

The committee then voted 9-4 to move the legislation to the House floor.

The increase is needed in part to cover debt incurred during Republican Donald Trump’s presidency, when the debt rose by about US$7.85 trillion, partly through sweeping tax cuts and spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.