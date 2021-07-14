US West, Alaska on fire as heatwave rages

Home » World

Wildfires that razed homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states yesterday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened California’s power supply.

Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half the large fires.

The fires erupted as the West was in the grip of the second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks. A climate change-fueled megadrought also is contributing to conditions that make fires even more dangerous, scientists say. The National Weather Service says the heatwave appeared to have peaked in many areas, and excessive-heat warnings were largely expected to expire yesterday.

In Northern California, a combined pair of lightning-ignited blazes dubbed the Beckwourth Complex was less than 25 percent contained after days of battling flames fueled by winds, hot weather and low humidity that sapped the moisture from vegetation.

Evacuation orders were in place for more than 3,000 residents of remote northern areas and neighboring Nevada.

There were reports of burned homes, but damage was still being tallied. The blaze had consumed 362 square kilometers of land, including in Plumas National Forest.

A fire that began on Sunday in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park exploded over 36 square kilometers and was just 10 percent contained.

The largest fire lay across the California border in southwestern Oregon. The Bootleg Fire — which quadrupled over the weekend — threatened 2,000 homes, state fire officials said. It had burned at least seven homes and more than 40 other buildings.

Over the weekend, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office warned it would arrest people who ignored orders to stay out of areas immediately threatened by the blaze.

Tim McCarley told KPTV-TV that he and his family were ordered to flee their home on Friday with flames just minutes behind them.

“They told us to get the hell out — cause if not, you’re dead,” he said.

He described the blaze as “like a firenado” with flames leaping dozens of feet into the air and jumping around, catching trees — “and then just explosions, boom, boom, boom, boom.”

The fire was burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, near the Klamath County town of Sprague River. It had ravaged 621 square kilometers.

Another fire west of Winthrop closed the scenic North Cascades Highway, the most northern route through the Cascade Range.

The road provides access to North Cascades National Park and the Ross Lake National Recreation Area.

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little mobilized the National Guard to help fight twin lightning-sparked fires that have together charred nearly 62 square kilometers of dry timber in the remote, drought-stricken region.

The July heatwave follows an unusual June of baking temperatures in the West, and comes amid worsening drought conditions throughout the region.

Scientists say human-caused climate change and decades of fire suppression that increases fuel loads have aggravated fire conditions across the region.