US college admission bribery scam widens into tax inquiry

A WIDE-RANGING college admissions cheating scheme allowed wealthy parents not only to get their kids into sought-after schools but to write off the bribes on their taxes, federal authorities say.

Now some parents who are already facing possible prison time could be hit with additional criminal charges and stiff financial penalties.

And a slew of others who paid into the foundation that an admissions consultant used to mask the bribes, but haven’t been charged in the scam, are also sure to face Internal Revenue Service scrutiny.

The IRS has “been known as the follow-the-money crowd since the days of Al Capone so they will be following those lists and that money very carefully,” said Mark Matthews, a former deputy commissioner of the agency who’s now an attorney at Caplin & Drysdale in Washington.

Consultant Rick Singer funneled millions of dollars from parents through his tax-exempt organization and then used it to pay coaches and other insiders to designate applicants as athletic recruits or cheat on entrance exams, prosecutors allege.

Among the 33 prominent parents charged in the case are Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who haven’t publicly commented on the case.

The actresses and others are scheduled to make their initial appearances this week in Boston federal court.

The parents’ bribes were disguised as “donations” to the Key Worldwide Foundation, which purported “to provide education that would normally be unattainable to underprivileged students, not only attainable but realistic.”

Singer’s foundation sent the parents letters thanking them for the donation that claimed “no goods or services were exchanged.” This allowed many of them to deduct the payments from their taxes as charitable contributions, prosecutors say.

After Singer began cooperating with federal investigators in September in the hopes of getting a lenient sentence, the FBI had him call the parents and pretend that his foundation was being audited by the IRS in an attempt to get them to admit their involvement in the scheme.

The IRS, which has been investigating the criminal case jointly with the FBI, has said it is looking into the parents’ payments. Though prosecutors outlined the tax deduction scheme when the parents were arrested last month, none of them have been charged with tax evasion. Some experts suspect officials are holding the additional charge over the parents in an attempt to convince them to quickly plead guilty.