US coronavirus death toll now tops worst fears

The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States passed 200,000 on Tuesday — the highest toll in the world as of the day.

The US accounts for 4 percent of the world’s population but 20 percent of its recorded coronavirus deaths.

Critics say the statistics expose the Trump administration’s failure to meet its sternest test ahead of the November 3 US presidential election.

“Due to Donald Trump’s lies and incompetence in the past six months, (we) have seen one of the gravest losses of American life in history,” his Democratic rival Joe Biden said on Monday.

Reacting to the bleak milestone, Trump insists that the United States is already “rounding the corner” — while betting on the swift approval of a COVID-19 vaccine to boost his re-election chances.

“We will distribute a vaccine, we will defeat the virus, we will end the pandemic, and we will enter a new era of unprecedented prosperity, cooperation and peace,” Trump said in a recorded message to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump has previously stated that by April next year, most Americans who want to be immunized can be. But most experts argue that betting on vaccines is not a viable strategy.

Without adhering to masks, distancing and contact-tracing, and without ramping up testing, tens of thousands more could still die before life returns to normal in the US.

“COVID will be the third leading cause of death this year in the US,” tweeted Tom Frieden, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under former president Barack Obama. Only the number of people who died from heart disease and cancer will be higher.

“The staggering death toll from the virus is a reflection of a failed national response.

“But it’s not too late to turn it around,” said Frieden.

It’s likely that the US actually crossed 200,000 deaths in July, said Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Institute. The initial lack of tests led to an undercount of the virus’ toll.

Adoption of public health measures remains mixed across the US.

In many cities, students have gone back to school virtually, the indoor areas of bars and restaurants remain closed, and mask use is up.

However, hotspots are still flaring up, currently in the Midwest and on college campuses that returned to in-person learning.

Critics say Trump abdicated responsibility and left it to the state governors to deal with the crisis and decide on lockdowns.

“We had a crazy quilt of responses across the country that totally confused the average person,” said William Schaffner, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University.

“We needed a unified, coherent, strong, national response.”

The CDC this week reversed its latest anti-coronavirus guidance, days after saying that the virus can commonly spread through “droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols” produced when a person breathes. The belief that the virus can be transmitted by particles that linger in the air long after being exhaled has gained support among scientists around the world. But on Monday it removed the wording, saying that it was a draft posted in error.