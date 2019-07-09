US migrant centers draw UN flak

Home » World

The UN human rights chief said yesterday that she was “deeply shocked” by conditions under which migrants and refugees are held at the United States detention centers, following reports of severe overcrowding and disease-ridden cells.

“As a pediatrician, but also a mother and a former head of state, I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate health care or food, and with poor sanitation conditions,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

The Department of Homeland Security watchdog report, released last week, warned of “dangerous overcrowding” in multiple detention facilities holding thousands of migrants seeking to remain in the US. Most are fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.

On Saturday, the New York Times and The El Paso Times published an article describing a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, as filled with hundreds of children wearing filthy clothing and packed into disease-ridden cells.

However, US President Donald Trump called the story a “hoax” and said he would take the media to visit the centers.

Democratic lawmakers who recently visited detention facilities reported massive crowding in cells with no running water, where children and adults lacked access to medicines and were deprived of showers for up to two weeks.

Responding to the DHS report, Bachelet, former president of Chile, said that even detaining children “for short periods under good conditions can have a serious impact on their health and development.”

Trump has previously expressed little sympathy for migrants in the facilities.

On Twitter, he wrote: “If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!”

Bachelet called for compassion, stressing that those who find themselves in these facilities “have embarked on perilous journeys with their children in search of protection and dignity, and away from violence and hunger.”

“When they finally believe they’ve arrived in safety, they may find themselves separated from their loved ones and locked in undignified conditions. This should never happen anywhere.”