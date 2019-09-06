US woman charged with trafficking baby

Home » World

An American woman who attempted to carry a 6-day-old baby out of the Philippines hidden inside a sling bag has been arrested at Manila’s airport and charged with human trafficking, officials said yesterday.

They said Jennifer Erin Talbot was able to pass through the airport immigration counter on Wednesday without declaring the baby boy but was intercepted at the boarding gate by airline personnel.

Talbot, from Ohio, was unable to produce any passport, boarding pass or government permits for the baby, airport officials said.

Wearing an orange detainee shirt and handcuffs, Talbot, 43, kept her head low and wiped her tears at times.

Talbot had planned to board a Delta Air Lines flight to the United States with the baby.

“There was really an intention to hide the baby,” immigration official Grifton Medina said.

After discovering the baby, airline staff called immigration, who arrested Talbot at the airport. She was later handed over to the National Bureau of Investigation and the baby was turned over to government welfare personnel.

The NBI said Talbot presented an affidavit at the airport, allegedly from the baby’s mother, identified as Maricris Dulap, giving consent for the baby to travel to the US, but the mother had not signed it.

Officials said no government travel approval had been issued for the baby, prompting them to file human-trafficking charges against Talbot. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Talbot also violated at least two other laws on child abuse, kidnapping and illegal detention, the NBI said.