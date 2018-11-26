The story appears on
Page A11
November 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ukrainian tugboat rammed
A RUSSIAN coast guard vessel has rammed a Ukrainian navy tugboat near Crimea, damaging the ship’s engines and hull.
The incident took place yesterday as two Ukrainian navy artillery boats and a tugboat were sailing from Odessa on the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait, a narrow passage between Crimea and the Russian mainland. Russia’s Federal Security Service said the Ukrainian ships violated Russian territorial waters.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.