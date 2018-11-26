Advanced Search

November 26, 2018

Ukrainian tugboat rammed

Source: AP | 02:51 UTC+8 November 26, 2018 | Print Edition

A RUSSIAN coast guard vessel has rammed a Ukrainian navy tugboat near Crimea, damaging the ship’s engines and hull.

The incident took place yesterday as two Ukrainian navy artillery boats and a tugboat were sailing from Odessa on the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait, a narrow passage between Crimea and the Russian mainland. Russia’s Federal Security Service said the Ukrainian ships violated Russian territorial waters.

