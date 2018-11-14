Ukrainians freezing amid gas dispute

Home » World

HUNDREDS of thousands of Ukrainians are without heating at a time when temperatures are plunging due to a long-standing dispute between the national gas company and regional utility providers.

Residents in Kryvy Rih, a city of 600,000 in Ukraine’s southeast, on Monday seized the building of the local gas company demanding that the heating be turned on. Temperatures are below zero at night in the area. In the town of Smila, in central Ukraine, residents yesterday blocked roads leading into town, demanding that authorities provide heating.

Opposition lawmaker Oleh Lyashko said last week that at least six towns with a combined population of over 1 million remain without heating.

The troubles with central heating come after national gas firm Naftagaz raised gas prices that some struggling municipalities said were impossibly high for them to pay. Naftagaz has said it will resume supply to utilities companies and powers stations only after they clear the debts or pay for supplies in advance.