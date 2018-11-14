The story appears on
November 14, 2018
Urgent need to remove nuke water
EXPERTS from the International Atomic Energy Agency have urged the operator of Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant yesterday to urgently decide on a plan to dispose of massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks at the compound.
A 13-member IAEA inspection team said that hundreds of tanks currently used to store the water over large areas of the plant’s compound can only be a temporary solution and must be removed “urgently.”
A government-commissioned panel has picked five alternatives, including the controlled release of the water into the Pacific Ocean, which nuclear experts say is the only realistic option.
However, the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co, has acknowledged the water contains cancer-causing cesium and other elements in excess of allowable limits.
