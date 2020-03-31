Van Gogh painting stolen from museum

Home » World

A PAINTING by Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a Dutch museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said yesterday.

The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said that “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours yesterday. By early afternoon, all that could be seen from the outside was a large white panel covering a door in the museum’s glass facade.

Museum General Director Evert van Os said the institution that houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer is “angry, shocked, sad” at the theft of the painting.

The stolen painting depicts a woman in a garden of sparse red-flowered bushes and a church building in the background.

The value of the work, which was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, was not immediately known. “I’m shocked and unbelievably annoyed that this has happened,” said Singer Laren museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm.

“This beautiful and moving painting by one of our greatest artists stolen — removed from the community,” he added. “It is very bad for the Groninger Museum, it is very bad for the Singer, but it is terrible for us all because art exists to be seen and shared by us, the community, to enjoy, to draw inspiration from and to draw comfort from, especially in these difficult times.”

Police said in a statement that the thief or thieves smashed a glass door to get into the museum. An alarm was set off and officers rushed to the museum. However, by the time they got there the painting and whoever stole it were gone.