The story appears on
Page A8
February 13, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Vaping cuts US youth smoking gains
The number of young Americans using e-cigarettes grew by 1.5 million in 2018, undermining years of progress in reducing youth smoking, health authorities say.
Some 3.6 million middle and high school students were current users of vaping products, up from 2.1 million the year before, while the number of cigarette smokers and consumption of other tobacco products remained stable, according to the report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A current user is defined as a person who has used a product in the past 30 days.
“The skyrocketing growth of young people’s e-cigarette use over the past year threatens to erase progress made in reducing youth tobacco use,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said on Monday. “It’s putting a new generation at risk for nicotine addiction.”
Authorities have tightened regulations, with market leader Juul in particular coming under particular scrutiny.
“All policy options are on the table,” warned Mitch Zeller, director of the Center for Tobacco Products at the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates vaping and in November restricted the sale of certain flavors such as fruit and chewing-gum.
Vaping began to take off among young Americans in the 2010s, and overtook cigarette smoking in 2014.
While the number of middle and high school cigarette smokers has been falling since 2011, the number of vapers in that group has increased dramatically, from 1.5 percent then to 20.8 percent in 2018.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.