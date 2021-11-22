Advanced Search

November 22, 2021

Vietnam opens its borders for foreign tourists

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 22, 2021

More than 200 foreign tourists arrived on Vietnam’s largest Phu Quoc island on Saturday, the first to visit the Southeast Asian country after nearly two years of border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fully vaccinated travelers from South Korea will spend their holidays in hotel resorts without a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They were tested on arrival, and once the negative results are returned, they can join activities on the island including sightseeing, shopping and entertainment events that require vaccine certificates.

“The program is among the country’s efforts to revive its tourism industry while reopening and developing the economy step by step under a new normal context,” said Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of Vietnam’s Administration of Tourism who welcomed the charter flight on the airport tarmac.

According to the Health Ministry, all staff members working in service facilities and 99 percent of Phu Quoc’s adult residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The island is planning to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 next month.

Vietnam closed its border in March 2020, shortly after confirming its first COVID-19 case.

﻿

 

