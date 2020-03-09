Virus brings Thai tourism to its knees

Home » World

Striking images reveal the hollowing out of Thai tourism due to the effect of the coronavirus epidemic with scores of tourist buses idle under a burning sun while once-bustling theme parks sit empty.

Chinese tourists — 10 million of whom were expected to visit this year — have abandoned Thailand, staying at home as a health crisis sweeps the globe.

The attractions around Pattaya, a Thai tourist resort close to Bangkok that for several years has made its money from mainland tour groups, are struggling to survive.

Beaches are quiet and shopping malls deserted as economic malaise settles over a kingdom heavily dependent on tourist spending.

“The situation is very bad, there are very few tourists left,” said Songsak Srimuang, a 27-year-old tattoo shop manager.

“Maybe I’ll go back to my hometown and go back to farming.”

Pattaya, like the capital Bangkok, is fuelled by migrant labor from poorer Thai provinces as well as neighboring countries.

Economic growth is forecast to shrink to as low as two percent this year.

As tourism is shut by the virus, Thais in spin-off industries fear the worst.

“I make 1000 Baht (US$30) a day, it’s not enough to earn a living,” said Pattaya ice-cream seller Rasmee Thapa.

Hotels and shops are shutting down, while those that stay open rely on Western expats and Russian tourists who are still vacationing in the southeast Asian country.

“Usually there are many tour buses but now it’s nothing,” said waitress Kochawan Greeglang. “If this keeps up the bar will have to close down and I won’t have anywhere else to work,” she said.

Thailand has confirmed 50 cases of the virus and one death.