WHO chief lauds outbreak response

Home » World

WORLD Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed on Thursday that the novel coronavirus outbreak had become a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Speaking at a press conference after a closed-door meeting of the Emergency Committee, he stressed that the WHO disfavors or even opposes imposing travel or trade restrictions on China.

Under the International Health Regulations, the WHO director-general has the authority to determine that an outbreak constitutes a PHEIC when certain conditions are met. The designation is aimed at mobilizing more international resources to deal with the epidemic.

Since the IHR entered into force in 2007, the WHO has made multiple PHEIC declarations.

Ghebreyesus noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping has been personally commanding the prevention and containment efforts.

“The speed with which China detected the outbreak, isolated the virus, sequenced the genome and shared it with the WHO and the world are very impressive, and beyond words. So is China’s commitment to transparency and to supporting other countries,” he said.

“In many ways, China is actually setting a new standard for outbreak response.”

That reflects not only China’s high sense of responsibility for the lives and health of its own people, but also its strong support for global disease prevention and control, he stated.

Ghebreyesus said he believes that China will effectively contain and eventually defeat the epidemic, adding that the country’s efforts to combat the disease deserve respect and appreciation, and are worth learning from.

In fact, many of the prevention and containment measures China has taken far exceed relevant requirements for dealing with emergencies, and the measures China has taken are good not only for that country but also for the rest of the world.

With the situation still developing, more research is needed, the WHO chief said, especially pleading with those countries that have fragile health systems to enhance their response.

That is the main reason behind the PHEIC declaration, he said, adding that considering global health security, it is also a necessary step to achieve a scientific, rational and calm response based on evidence, and to help other countries take scientific, reasonable and appropriate measures to prevent the epidemic.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the PHEIC declaration is a standard WHO practice.