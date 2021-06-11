The story appears on
Page A11
June 11, 2021
WHO warns Europeans on holidays
The World Health Organization yesterday urged Europeans to travel responsibly during the summer holiday season and warned the continent was “by no means out of danger” in the battle against COVID-19 despite a steady decline of infection rates in recent weeks.
“With increasing social gatherings, greater population mobility, and large festivals and sports tournaments taking place in the coming days and weeks, WHO Europe calls for caution,” the WHO’s European head Hans Kluge told a press briefing.
“If you choose to travel, do it responsibly. Be conscious of the risks. Apply common sense and don’t jeopardize hard-earned gains,” Kluge said.
Over the last two months, new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitaliszations have declined, prompting 36 out of 53 countries in the region to start easing restrictions.
The number of reported infections last week came in at 368,000, a fifth of weekly cases reported during a peak in April this year, Kluge said.
“We should all recognize the progress made across most countries in the region, we must also acknowledge that we are by no means out of danger,” he added.
