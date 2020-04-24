Warning over early opening of businesses

Home » World

THE global coronavirus crisis will not end any time soon, with many countries still in the early stages of the fight, health experts have warned.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 180,000 people and infected 2.6 million, and nations are struggling to check its spread with social distancing measures and lockdowns, while trying to repair their virus-ravaged economies.

Some have started to slowly ease restrictions as pressure mounts on governments to find ways to reopen their societies after tens of millions of jobs were wiped out.

But World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that the struggle is far from over. “Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,” he said. “Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics. And some that were affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see a resurgence in cases.”

The WHO and other health experts have warned that strict containment measures should remain until there is a viable treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus. But the pressure on governments everywhere to ease the economic pain is growing by the day.

In Europe, where the death toll climbed past 110,000, some countries have slightly eased measures, but bans on large gatherings have been extended.

Finland said it would maintain a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people until the end of July, while hard-hit Spain said it did not expect to lift its strict lockdown until mid-May.

“We must be incredibly careful in this phase,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

In the US, which is the hardest-hit country with more than 46,500 coronavirus deaths and over 840,000 infections, President Donald Trump issued a rare criticism of a Republican state governor after Georgia allowed small businesses to reopen.

Trump’s administration last week laid out gradual plans to get America back to work while observing health guidelines as much as possible to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But Brian Kemp, governor of the southern state of Georgia, and Florida’s Ron DeSantis have announced more aggressive easing of restrictions. Kemp said that from today he is allowing gyms, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, barbershops, nail salons and other small firms to reopen.

Trump told reporters “it’s too soon” for those businesses to resume operations.

Governments are also bearing the outbreak risk in mind as Muslim leaders announce the official start of Ramadan, trying to balance health protection with traditions. Many have closed mosques or banned collective evening prayers.

In addition to Ramadan’s sunrise-to-sunset fast, families and friends gather for large festive meals at dusk, worshippers go to mosques for hours of evening prayers and communal meals are held for the poor.

Authorities in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, extended to May 22 its strict disease-fighting restrictions — covering the whole holy month.

Turkey banned communal eating during the holiday, and Albanian Muslim leaders urged the faithful to spend more time teaching their children about Islam.

But Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan bowed to the country’s religious clerics, refusing to close the mosques despite a warning from the Pakistan Medical Association.