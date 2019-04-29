Advanced Search

April 29, 2019

We stand with you, Trump tells Jewish community

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 April 29, 2019 | Print Edition

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the country stood in solidarity with the Jewish community after a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in California, killing one and injuring three as worshippers marked the final day of Passover.

“Tonight, America’s heart is with the victims of the horrific synagogue shooting in California, just happened,” he told a rally in Wisconsin. “Our entire nation mourns the loss of life, prays for the wounded and stands in solidarity with the Jewish community. We forcefully condemn the evil of anti-Semitism and hate.”

