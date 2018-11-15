Whale, gorilla numbers grow

Home » World

The fin whale and mountain gorilla populations have grown significantly due to efforts by conservationists to halt their descent toward extinction, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has said.

The IUCN said that a broad whaling ban had allowed the fin whale’s global population to roughly double since the 1970s to around 100,000 mature individuals. The mountain gorilla, meanwhile, has been moved from the “critically endangered” category to “endangered” thanks in part to anti-poaching patrols, IUCN said.