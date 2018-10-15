When a mom crosses the line: #HimToo

Home » World

THE notion that it is dangerous to be an American man in the #MeToo era took off during the angry debate over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

But tossing more fuel onto the fire were a sarcastic tirade from Donald Trump and a painfully awkward tweet from an over-anxious mother.

On the day Kavanaugh was sworn in as the junior justice to the high court, Pieter Hanson’s mother posted a message on the social media network comparing the plight of the jurist — who had vigorously denied allegations of sexual aggression — to the dating challenges facing her 32-year-old son.

Under the hashtag #HimToo, she said her son was refusing to go on “solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind.”

To emphasize her point, she posted a photo of the good-looking young man, an angelic smile on his face, in his crisp, white navy uniform. The post immediately went viral, inspiring hundreds of mocking memes, most having fun with the seemingly overwrought concerns of Hanson’s hovering mother.

The young man, now a navy veteran, responded by quickly posting a new photo of himself, in the same pose as the first one but in T-shirt and jeans, to gently take exception with his mother.

“Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it,” he tweeted. “I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo.”